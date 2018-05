For a robust take on the Indonesian fried rice dish nasi goreng, Sang Yoon stir-fries black rice, sometimes called forbidden rice, with bacon and roasted garlic. "You can make it with short-grain brown rice, but you'd miss a lot of the fun," Sang Yoon says.

Pairing: The nutty rice would be terrific with a rich Trappist ale like Rochefort 10, but a sturdy American porter like Anchor Porter would also be great.