Artisanal Wines

Former philosophy professor Abe Schoener produces some of California’s most unorthodox wines, like this citrusy sparkling white. It’s made the way Coca-Cola is, by blasting carbon dioxide into a sealed tank. scholiumwines.com
Thackrey blends Sangiovese, Pinot Noir and other varieties for this savory, nonvintage red. As he says: “I can use red grapes, white grapes, older vintages, anything. Rules in general just drive me crazy.” thackreyandcompany.com
Slovenia’s Ales Kristancic is known for oddball projects like Puro, a sparkling wine that has to be opened in a tubof water. His more straightforward Pinot Grigio is crisp and nectarine-scented. movia.si
Serge Hochar, who passed away last year, made profound wines from his vineyards in Lebanon, through rocket attacks and other trials that regular winemakers never face. Today, his sons carry on with wines like this spicy, Cinsaut-based red.chateaumusar.com
Aimé Guibert hoped to produce great wines in France’s Languedoc, at a time—the 1970s—when no one believed that was possible. He succeeded, and his dark-fruited flagship bottling is a favorite among collectors. daumas-gassac.com
When Josh Jensen moved to this remote property near California’s Mt. Harlan in 1974, in search of the perfect land for Pinot Noir, there was no one else remotely nearby. There still isn’t. But his vision paid off in wines like this minerally, raspberry-rich bottling. calerawine.com
Italy’s Elisabetta Foradori took over her family’s Trentino estate in 1976, at age 20, and she has since forged it into one of northern Italy’s top producers. This smoky red, aged in clay amphorae, is a great introduction to her wines. elisabettaforadori.com
