Andy Warhol Soup Tribute

Food & Wine
1 of 10

Mushroom Soup with Toasted Bread

Michel Bras purees this lush mushroom soup with bread toasted to a dark brown to thicken the texture and deepen its flavor. He learned the trick from his mother growing up in the Aubrac mountains, one of France’s poorest regions. "I used to mix bread crumbs with sugar for a little treat," Bras says. "We were happy with very little."

slideshow  Warming Soup Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

From one deeply flavorful chicken broth, F&W's Grace Parisi creates four exceptional soups.

slideshow  More Chicken Soup Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Black Bean Soup with Crispy Tortillas

This ultrasimple soup requires little more than a couple of cans of black beans, some onion and a bit of cumin. A topping of fried tortillas (or store-bought chips) adds crunch.

slideshow  More Fantastic Soups

slideshow  Canned Bean Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Creamy Clam and White Bean Chowder

White beans substitute for the usual potatoes in this chowder, made with sweet butternut squash, briny littleneck clams and smoky bacon. Rancho Gordo cellini beans give the soup a buttery richness, but Great Northern beans are terrific as well.GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Vegetable Soup with Fennel, Herbs and Parmesan Broth

Antioxidant-rich fennel is one of several good-for-you ingredients in this wonderful soup. Viana La Place simmers Parmigiano-Reggiano rinds in the broth to give it a rich, cheesy flavor. It's another example of the "nothing wasted" approach that Italians take to their cooking: "I also strain the soup and use the broth as a base for other dishes," La Place says.GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Smoky Tomato Soup with Gruyère Toasts

Mild Spanish smoked paprika—also called pimentón—gives dishes an appealing smokiness. Using the sweetest, ripest tomatoes in season, Melissa Rubel makes a simple yet luscious soup flavored with smoked paprika and served with crunchy cheese toasts.GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Split-Pea Soup with Portobellos

Meaty portobellos are especially good for adding substance and flavor to this soup, but shiitakes or other mushrooms will work well, too. You can also add a ham hock to the pot while the split peas cook, if you like.GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Pork Cheek and Black-Eyed Pea Chili

Michael Symon defines himself as a "porketarian," saying he can't get enough of the meat. For his luscious chili, he uses incredibly flavorful and succulent pork cheeks—an unusual cut worth seeking out. If pork cheeks aren't available, pork shoulder (cut into 2-inch pieces) can be substituted.GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Minestrone with Black-Eyed Peas and Kidney Beans

The fiber-rich beans in this soup make it satisfying enough to be a main course. This version gets an extra healthy boost from cabbage, a completely underrated vegetable that's loaded with fiber as well as vitamins A and C.

slideshow  More Healthy Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Lemony Asparagus Soup

Though Shelley Lindgren hasn't cooked professionally—her 20 years of restaurant experience have been front-of-the house—she has picked up several recipes from hanging out in the kitchens of places where she's worked. This silky, citrus-spiked soup, which can be served warm or chilled, is adapted from a dish from Acquerello, an elegant San Francisco restaurant where Shelley learned the basics of Italian cooking and wine.GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up