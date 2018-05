“Not to toot my own horn, but my New York City Wine and Food Festival event, Carts in the Parc, is unbelievable. We take the best of the city’s street food vendors, gather them in one place, then let the grazing begin. These are the tongue-in-cheek sliders I served in October 2010. They were fantastic, mostly due to the guy who helped me make them. Next picture, please...”—Andrew Zimmern