On average, I eat carciofi alla giudia twice a day when I'm in Rome, where cooks in the Jewish Quarter invented this earthy, nutty dish. Because I'm an art geek, they remind me of Van Gogh's sunflowers. The key to their greatness is the twice-fried method. The first fry makes the artichokes tender; the second creates the aroma of burnt vegetal sweetness and the crisp edges. I serve them with a very tart lemon-and-anchovy mayonnaise for dipping, or simply with sea salt and a squirt of lemon.