Andrew Zimmern's Photos from Minnesota

“On the Stone Arch Bridge over the Mississippi River’s St. Anthony Falls. One of the best views of the Minneapolis skyline.”—Andrew Zimmern

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“I love Travail in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, for the pure and simple fact that these guys work hard and have lots of fun. It’s a unique concept—no waitstaff, just the cooks taking your order, making and running your food. It looks exhausting. I filmed there this summer, and the guys surprised me with durian done eight ways. I was speechless. The rest of their food is pretty stunning, too.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Landon Schoenefeld’s HauteDish pays homage to classic Midwestern cuisines, but in a playful, modern way. I worked the line one night for the Minnesota episode of Bizarre Foods. I was a little rusty, but I got the job done.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Tater Tot HauteDish. Instead of hamburger, it’s short ribs. Swap out the canned green beans for fresh baby greens, and use porcini béchamel in place of cream of mushroom soup. Top with homemade tots. You can’t skip this dish.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Ever been to a meat raffle? It’s exactly what it sounds like, and they’re hosted at most every VFW, American Legion and dive bar in the state.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“At the Minnesota State Fair with my friend and blue ribbon baker Marjorie Johnson.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Gelato at the Minnesota State Fair. Who said everything has to be fried and on a stick?”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Touring the Hmongtown Marketplace in St. Paul with market manager Ying Xiong. It’s got an amazing food court.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Doug Flicker’s restaurant Piccolo is one of the best new restaurants in the nation. Period. His concept is basic: Each dish is just a few bites, putting quality over quantity. No filler, just perfectly constructed food. The way he composes a dish is simply insane, and I can’t get enough (figuratively). My wife and I always order one of everything on the menu. It’s awesome.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Callister Farm chicken with local polenta, artichokes and fried fig at Piccolo.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Lutefisk from the land of 10,000 Lutheran church basements. I don’t know how anyone ever ate this stuff.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“This is a lime Jell-O mold with cottage cheese and green olives, brought to a potluck supper. Horrific looking? You bet. It wasn’t half bad, though.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Some of the fanciest tube steaks around: BLT Dogs from Tilia in Linden Hills, Minneapolis. Another favorite new restaurant. Chef Steven Brown is killing it.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Have you ever been fishing with a bow and arrow? I hadn’t either.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Bowfishing became legal in Minnesota a few years ago, and now a handful of our lakes allow it.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

“Harvesting wild rice on the White Earth Reservation, a few hours northeast of the Twin Cities.”—AZ

Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel.

