The Mile High City is known for Rocky Mountain oysters (a.k.a. bulls’ balls). You can find them everywhere, at the ballpark, at your favorite dive bar, as a high-end appetizer… Bruce’s Bar north of Denver even has an annual Nut Run, where they serve around a ton (in weight) of bulls’ testicles in one afternoon to a motorcycle- and ball-lovin’ crowd. All those balls are frozen and breaded and taste like crap. But at Euclid Hall, a gastropub on Larimer Square, chef Jennifer Jasinski brines fresh young beef testicles for 24 hours before poaching them, dredging them with flour and frying. These perfectly cooked nuggets are served as a special with a stunning jerk seasoning over banana chutney. These are the kind of oysters I can get in to. euclidhall.com