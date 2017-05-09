Andrea Reusing's Greatest Hits

Her farmers love her and so do rock bands, Nobel laureates and novelists. Here, admirers share their favorite dishes from chef Andrea Reusing.

Caramel-Lacquered Pork Belly with Quick-Pickled Honeydew

Comedian John Hodgman loves this Caramel-Lacquered Pork Belly. "There's a lot of pork belly thrown around New York City, where I live. But no one is doing it like Andrea, with Vietnamese dark caramel, tamarind and black pepper. That kind of mad imagination is simply not done up here, and I owe her a thousand thanks for dreaming up this dish."

Tea-Smoked Roast Chickens

Singer and guitarist Ira Kaplan of Yo La Tengo loves the Tea-Smoked Chicken. "We go out of our way to eat at Lantern when we're on tour. There's a very short list of restaurants I can say that about; somewhere around one-ish."

Turnip Kimchi

Zooey follows a superhealthy diet and appreciates the extra health boost from fermented foods like Andrea Reusing's tangy turnip kimchi.

Steamed Wild Striped Bass with Ginger and Scallions

"Unpretentious sophistication is always a surprise to stumble upon. That's Lantern. The dishes are generous, joyous and expressive," says wine importer Neal Rosenthal, who loves Lantern's striped bass

Velvet Corn Soup with Crab and Ham

"Lantern specializes in what I call 'young cooking.' I can taste all the energy and venturesomeness coiled, youthful, behind those swinging doors. One night, my friend Michael Pollan was in town. Andrea cooked after-hours just for us; I saw all the crown jewels on a single table. Farms nearby put paint on Andrea's palette, but the combinations and startling juxtapositions are all hers," says Novelist Allan Gurganus, who loves this corn soup with crab.

