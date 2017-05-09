Andrea Reusing's Greatest Hits

Comedian John Hodgman loves this Caramel-Lacquered Pork Belly. "There's a lot of pork belly thrown around New York City, where I live. But no one is doing it like Andrea, with Vietnamese dark caramel, tamarind and black pepper. That kind of mad imagination is simply not done up here, and I owe her a thousand thanks for dreaming up this dish."
Singer and guitarist Ira Kaplan of Yo La Tengo loves the Tea-Smoked Chicken. "We go out of our way to eat at Lantern when we're on tour. There's a very short list of restaurants I can say that about; somewhere around one-ish."
"Lantern specializes in what I call 'young cooking.' I can taste all the energy and venturesomeness coiled, youthful, behind those swinging doors. One night, my friend Michael Pollan was in town. Andrea cooked after-hours just for us; I saw all the crown jewels on a single table. Farms nearby put paint on Andrea's palette, but the combinations and startling juxtapositions are all hers," says Novelist Allan Gurganus, who loves this corn soup with crab.