Few locations offer as majestic a view of the Pacific Ocean as this cliffside resort tucked into Los Padres National Forest. Freestanding yurts (like permanent circular tents) are updated with real beds and pine floors, but they still let in the sounds of crashing waves and nearby elephant seals. The property is mostly mosquito-free, so hikers don't have to worry about pests while trekking through redwood-filled canyons. Yurts from $169, campsites from $65; treebonesresort.com.