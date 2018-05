Lured by 300 sunny days a year, Denver residents and visitors swarm city parks, where they can ski, hike, mountain climb, bike and practice yoga. From June through September, the annual Yoga Rocks the Park series features weekly events with concerts and even yoga camps for kids.

Stay: The Ritz Carlton operates a 52,000-square-foot fitness club called FORZA, which houses a rock-climbing wall, a saltwater lap pool and studios for Pilates, spinning and yoga. It's owned by the assistant coach of the Denver Nuggets, which means basketball stars are fixtures on the gym's full-size court.

Eat: Alex Seidel, an F&W Best New Chef 2010, stocks Fruition's kitchen with vegetables and eggs from his own farm. Some of Seidel's lighter dishes include Alaskan halibut cheek en papillote with saffron-cioppino broth.