America's Fittest Chefs

Executive chef, 606 Congress, Boston

Over the past decade, Greg Griffie has raced in 10 full and 12 half marathons. To train, he runs at least five days a week, logging four to 10 miles each time (and inspiring his kitchen staff to run as well, in the process). For his 11th marathon, he's added Pilates to his repertoire to help him breathe more effectively and strengthen his core.