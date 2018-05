Even Disney World knows to leave pizza to the experts, so you won’t find Mickey Mouse tossing dough at Epcot’s authentic Neapolitan pizzeria. The three ovens, however, are showstopping, sculpted to look like the ancient Roman gods who ruled over Italy’s active volcanoes: Mount Etna, Mount Vesuvius and Stromboli. Pizzaiolo Charlie Restivo sources ingredients from Italy, such as the Caputo flour, San Marzano tomatoes and Parma cotto—he even goes as far as to use water calibrated to the pH level in Naples. Must try: Inspired by the classic Italian dish, the Prosciutto e Melone is a white pizza topped with Fontina cheese, mozzarella, prosciutto, cubes of cantaloupe and peppery arugula. disneyworld.disney.go.com