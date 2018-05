College: Ole Miss Rebels, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field

University of Mississippi fans congregate at The Grove, a 10-acre plot dedicated solely to tailgating on game days. "It's a place everyone should experience before they die," says law-school alum Joshua Kyle. Mississippi tailgaters consider themselves a different breed of reveler, and they're right. Fans serve fried chicken on silver platters, and it's not uncommon to see students tailgating in their Sunday best: dresses and high heels, suits and ties. "It's like something out of a Southern novel," says Kyle, "and when I tell my New York City friends about it, they don’t believe me."