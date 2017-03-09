America's Best Road Trips

Advertisement
Despite the many annoyances of driving—traffic, road rage, rest-stop bathrooms—the allure of the road trip is still strong. That's because the window of an automobile is still the best way to explore the American landscape, from the craggy coastlines of the Pacific Northwest to the buffalo-dotted grasslands of South Dakota's Badlands National Park. Itineraries across the country cater to barbecue fiends, culture hounds and oenophiles.—Ratha Tep