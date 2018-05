Michele Albano got her first taste of the pie-making business in the kitchen of a small Vermont ski condo in 2006. Since founding her Connecticut spot in December 2007, she has won 27 first prizes in national pie competitions. But the pie that made her famous is her maple pumpkin, for which she and her team process more than 6,000 pounds of pumpkin during the season. Albano adds sweet grade B Vermont maple syrup for a taste of her home state, and blankets the top with pecan streusel. michelespies.com