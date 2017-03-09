America's Best Margarita Bars

When Blackbird’s Paul Kahan (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) and Avec sous-chef Justin Large took over a beat-up bar in Wicker Park, they insisted it would be little more than a dive serving tacos. That was an understatement. Highlights of the supercool “honky tonk” taqueria include excellent pork-belly tacos and exceptional cocktails. The lightly smoky Big Star margarita made with Herradura Plata, San Luis mezcal, lime juice and orange curacao is best sipped on the patio. bigstarchicago.com