Sun-Thu: 5-6:30 p.m. and 9:30-11 p.m.

There’s not one but two happy hours at Jerry Traunfeld’s South Indian-meets-Pacific Northwest restaurant. From 5 to 6:30 p.m., it’s $5 for a thali (a selection of five small snacks like fried mussels, lamb sweetbreads and naan), while the late night special focuses on hearty $6 sandwiches filled with tandoori chicken, tender short rib or cauliflower kofta. Signature cocktails like the Rum Curry (rum, curry leaf, coconut water, fresh lime juice and orange bitters) are also $6 during both periods. poppyseattle.com