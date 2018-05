Spiced Caramel Apple

Recently relocated to a dramatic, airy new space in an 1880s-vintage building in SoMa (South of Market), chef Joshua Skenes’s restaurant offers one of the most spectacular multicourse prix fixe menus in the country. To create an indulgent dessert that wouldn’t be too heavy at the end of a three-hour meal, pastry chef Shawn Gawle (an F&W Best New Pastry Chef) started with the concept of a caramel apple and then lightened each component. He cuts the caramel with lemon juice, then whips the mixture in an iSi cream whipper. He poaches apples in caramel cream that’s been infused with Imperial Tea Court chai. The spices lighten the flavor profile further, and the chai makes the dessert especially good to eat with a cup of with tea—a bonus for Skenes, a tea fanatic.