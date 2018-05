More than 2,500 vendors come to the massive Rose Bowl parking lot to sell both new and vintage merchandise on the second Sunday of every month. There are cameras, appliances, furniture and an eclectic variety of clothing, from rare 1940s Kahanamoku Hawaiian shirts to 1970s-era espadrilles. Stand-out vendors include Josh and Laurie Zimber’s OC Modern for midcentury furniture; Daniela Davis’s Euro Linens booth for vintage European linens; and Leonard Lightfoot, a well-known collector of old photographs, telegrams and black-and-white drawings. The market has a food court selling things like tri-tip sandwiches and garlic fries. Since there’s so much to explore, smart shoppers bring their own snacks—and plenty of water to combat the heat. rgcshows.com