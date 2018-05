What was once an unappealing, dilapidated stretch along the Atlantic Ocean has emerged as New York City’s anti-Hamptons, frequented by young arty types who make the short commute from Manhattan and Brooklyn for the surf culture and burgeoning food scene. At Rippers, a partnership between Brooklyn locavore pizzeria Roberta’s and the sustainable butcher shop the Meat Hook, burgers are made using meat from grass-fed cows raised upstate. Nearby, Rockaway Taco serves tilapia tacos and zingy cucumbers spears marinated in lime juice and chile powder ground from whole chiles. Manhattan restaurateurs have taken notice—there are recently opened Rockaway outposts of Caracas Arepa Bar (Venezuelan arepas and fried empanadas) and Babycakes (vegan cupcakes and brownies).