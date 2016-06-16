America's Best Beer Artisans

From Brooklyn to San Diego, beer connoisseurs are revolutionizing the craft-beer movement with exceptional taprooms and breweries. Here, some of the best beer artisans across the country.

1 of 5

Seattle: Stoup Brewing

Founded by scientists, Stoup experiments with hop blends and features them in beers likeits Mosaic Pale Ale. Tastings are available in the new beer garden. 1108 NW 52nd St.; stoupbrewing.com.

2 of 5

Brooklyn: Other Half Brewing

On weekends, there's usually a crowd outside this teeny tasting room, lined up to try Sam Richardson and Matt Monahan's floral, grassy single-hop IPAs and pale ales. 195 Centre St.; otherhalfbrewing.com.

3 of 5 

Portland, Maine: Oxbow

Tim Adams's second brewery, in a downtown Portland warehouse, has a tasting area in the barrel room with picnic tables and an impressive copper bar. Visitors can try 10 rotating taps of the astoundingly balanced farmhouse ales. 49 Washington Ave.; oxbowbeer.com.

4 of 5

San Diego: Green Flash Cellar 3

A visit to Green Flash has long been compulsory for lovers of hoppy West Coast–style IPAs. Now it has opened a tasting room for Cellar 3, an offshoot devoted to sour and barrel-aged beers. Guests can order housemade charcuterie and jerky and try beers from 30 taps. Lovers of Le Freak (Green Flash's Belgian-style IPA) can sample new versions aged in red-wine barrels with apricots or blueberries. 12260 Crosthwaite Circle, Poway; greenflashbrew.com/cellar3.

5 of 5

Minneapolis: Surly Brewing Co.

Founder Omar Ansari has opened a massive beer wonderland to match his bold brews. Visitors can try them by a bonfire in the beer garden, with sausage in the beer hall, or paired with chef Jorge Guzman's dishes at Brewer's Table restaurant.  520 Malcolm Ave. SE; surlybrewing.com.

