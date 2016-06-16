America's Best Beer Artisans

On weekends, there's usually a crowd outside this teeny tasting room, lined up to try Sam Richardson and Matt Monahan's floral, grassy single-hop IPAs and pale ales. 195 Centre St.; otherhalfbrewing.com.
Tim Adams's second brewery, in a downtown Portland warehouse, has a tasting area in the barrel room with picnic tables and an impressive copper bar. Visitors can try 10 rotating taps of the astoundingly balanced farmhouse ales. 49 Washington Ave.; oxbowbeer.com.
A visit to Green Flash has long been compulsory for lovers of hoppy West Coast–style IPAs. Now it has opened a tasting room for Cellar 3, an offshoot devoted to sour and barrel-aged beers. Guests can order housemade charcuterie and jerky and try beers from 30 taps. Lovers of Le Freak (Green Flash's Belgian-style IPA) can sample new versions aged in red-wine barrels with apricots or blueberries. 12260 Crosthwaite Circle, Poway; greenflashbrew.com/cellar3.
Founder Omar Ansari has opened a massive beer wonderland to match his bold brews. Visitors can try them by a bonfire in the beer garden, with sausage in the beer hall, or paired with chef Jorge Guzman's dishes at Brewer's Table restaurant. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE; surlybrewing.com.
