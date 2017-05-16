American Winemakers Abroad

Winemaker: Courtney Kingston

American vintner Courtney Kingston's great-grandfather headed to Chile to find gold. He never did, but five generations later, Kingston—along with her brother Tim and father, Michael—decided to plant vineyards on the family ranch there. Now, with American winemaker Byron Kosuge, she's producing some of Chile's best Pinots, like this one, which has ripe black raspberry notes and a satiny texture.

Pairing: Grilled Chicken Breasts with Sautéed Mushrooms