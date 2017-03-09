American Seaside Escapes

Built in 1910, the main building features a restaurant and five all-white rooms; four alternative stays include a cabin and a yurt (a circular tentlike structure with a kitchen, wood stove and bath house). Inspired by a turn at Copenhagen’s acclaimed Noma restaurant, Blaine Wetzel, an F&W Best New Chef 2012, creates visually stunning dishes with produce and eggs from the inn’s organic Nettles Farm. Wetzel also cures his own meats, using Mangalitsa pork, and hosts Sunday-night feasts starring spot prawns caught in nearby Rosario Straight.

“Lummi Island is nearly uninhabited, it’s majestic and unspoiled, it’s the quintessential Northwest,” says Wetzel. “There are mountains that come out of the water, bald eagles, orca whales, wild salmon. It’s peaceful.”