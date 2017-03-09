American IPAs

These excellent IPAs hail from places like Minnesota, Nebraska, and Florida.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Abita Jockamo

Abita helped start the craft-beer movement in America, and its hoppy but balanced IPA shows why. The Abita Springs brewpub and tasting room pours special small-batch beers.

Advertisement
2 of 5

Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai IPA

Once the country's largest producer of cigars, Tampa is heavily influenced by its large Cuban population, as evidenced by the local cuisine. Brewer Wayne Wambles takes inspiration from those flavors when creating his beers, among them this fresh, herbal IPA.

3 of 5

Cottrell Brewing Company Mystic Bridge IPA

Charles Cottrell Buffum Jr. founded this Pawcatuck brewery in a printing press factory started by his great-great-grandfather in 1855. This nicely bitter IPA is the newer of Cottrell's two beers.

Advertisement
4 of 5

Surly Brewing Co. Furious Beer

Admission to Surly's popular Friday-night tours requires one non-perishable food item for the local food bank. In exchange: a taste of this roasty, fragrant IPA.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Lucky Bucket IPA

Zac Triemert visited 50-plus European breweries and distilleries before launching his own business in the town of La Vista. In addition to beer, like this vivid IPA, he also makes vodka.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up