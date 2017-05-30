American Farmhouse Ales

Since Dan Carey's fantastic brews at New Glarus Brewing Co. aren't distributed outside the state, beer lovers must make a pilgrimage to the town of New Glarus to try cult faves like this fruity farmhouse ale.
Part of the growing ranks of so-called gypsy brewers, Stillwater's Brian Strumke spends half his time traveling around the world to collaborate with other beermakers, like Denmark's dynamic Mikkel Borg Bjergso. At home in Brooklyn, he works on his own brews, like this white sage–infused one.
Saison ales (originally brewed in Belgian farmhouses) inspired Funkwerks, a Fort Collins brewery and its terrific orange peel–infused wheat beer. Visitors to the taproom can try 12 different handcrafted brews.