American Bottle Swaps

Food & Wine
1 of 10

2007 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris

This brightly acidic Oregon white has layers of citrus, pear, melon and almond flavors; try it in place of a Pinot Gris from Alsace.

Pairing: Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

1999 Qupé Bien Nacido Hillside Estate Syrah

This smoky, intense Syrah from Santa Barbara County is an excellent stand-in for a Northern Rhône bottling.

Pairing: Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic and Indian Spices

slideshow  More Syrah Pairings

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

2007 Handley Gewürztraminer

Instead of a Gewürztraminer from Alsace, go with this expressive, organic bottling from the Anderson Valley.

Pairing: Eggplant Ravioli with Gewürztraminer and Bacon

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

2007 Hermann J. Wiemer Dry Riesling

Instead of a dry German Riesling, try this terrific bottling from New York's Finger Lakes region.

Pairing: Striped Bass with Sweet Carrots and Cider Glaze

video How to Find Dry Riesling

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

2005 Daniel Gehrs Delirio

Like an Italian Super-Tuscan, this Santa Barbara County wine blends Sangiovese and a handful of Bordeaux grapes with great success.

Pairing: Roasted Veal Chops with Grapes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

NV Roederer Estate Brut Rosé

Pour this pretty, brioche-and-wild-strawberry-scented sparkling rosé instead of a rosé Champagne.

Pairing: Pork Braised in Champagne Vinegar

slideshow  Rosé Champagne Pairings

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

2006 Ca' del Solo Sangiovese

Try this Central Coast Sangiovese instead of an Chianti.

Pairing: Flatbread Lasagna

Plus: Wine Classics to Try: Italy

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

2007 The Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Noir

A good Oregon Pinot Noir, like this firm bottling from the Dundee Hills, can take the place of a red Burgundy.

Pairing: Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches

slideshow  Pinot Noir Pairings

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

2006 Bedell Musée

This Merlot-dominated red from Long Island's North Fork has rich black fruit flavors, like a Bordeaux from the region's right bank.

Pairing: Pot-Roasted Lamb Shanks with Cannellini Beans

slideshow  More Bordeaux Pairings

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

2007 Domaine Chandon Unoaked Chardonnay

Try this unoaked Napa Chardonnay instead of an unoaked Chablis.

Pairing: Cauliflower and Crab Ravioli

slideshow  More Chardonnay Pairings

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up