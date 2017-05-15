All-American Pairings

Try these excellent wine pairings for 10 classic American dishes.
Try these excellent wine pairings for 10 classic American dishes.
Made in a dry, crisp style, this lovely rosé offers fragrant strawberry and herb notes.
Pairing: 2010 Etude Pinot Noir Rosé
Jamie Kutch ditched his New York City finance career to undertake a Pinot pilgrimage to western Sonoma, making lovely wines like this tea-and-berry-scented red.
Pairing: 2009 Kutch Wines Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
Ponzi, one of Oregon’s most respected wineries, makes textbook Pinot Gris. That means fresh nectarine and white peach flavors and zesty acidity.
Pairing: 2010 Ponzi Vineyards Pinot Gris
Entirely fermented in barrel, this Chardonnay wraps its flavors of lemon and grapefruit in a rich, creamy texture.
Pairing: 2007 Sonoma-Cutrer Les Pierres
This Paso Robles Roussanne offers a compelling mix of mineral, almond and melon flavors.
Pairing: 2009 Tablas Creek Vineyard Roussanne
This racy, layered Chardonnay comes from one of Sonoma’s most famous vineyards.
Pairing: 2009 Robert Craig Durell Vineyard Chardonnay
Neutral French oak adds weight to this wine’s fragrant peach, pear and apricot notes.
Pairing: 2009 Keswick Vineyards Estate Reserve Viognier
Polished and powerful, this red reveals layers of supple dark chocolate, oak and mocha.
Pairing: 2008 Januik Champoux Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
A great introduction to this native variety, with firm black fruit and chunky tannins.
Pairing: 2008 Stone Hill Winery Norton
The juicy wild berry and herb flavors in this great-value Zinfandel finish with tart acidity.
Pairing: 2009 Foxglove Zinfandel