Alice Waters

Fantastic recipes from the iconic chef, including a bright pink-grapefruit-and-avocado salad and a warm and creamy red kuri squash soup.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Garden Salad Tacos

To make her genius vegetarian taco, Alice Waters melts Monterey Jack cheese on corn tortillas, then piles them with a crunchy, colorful vegetable-and-herb salad. The fennel is thinly shaved, which is best done on a mandoline.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Hummus with Whole Wheat Flatbreads

“Kids like hummus,” says Alice Waters, “and they like to make the little flatbreads and heat them like tortillas; the whole process is irresistible, and the price is practically nonexistent.”

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Pink-Grapefruit-and-Avocado Salad

This pretty salad from Alice Waters, the iconic chef-owner of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California, is best in the winter, when grapefruit is at its prime.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Red Kuri Squash Soup

Alice Waters's simple, silky squash soup can be made with any variety of winter squash, but the Kuri variety is especially flavorful.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Vietnamese Peach Relish

Alice Waters likes eating savory peach relishes with fish. Make sure to use peaches that are firm enough to hold their shape once diced.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up