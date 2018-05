A waterfront spot tucked away among the fishing docks of Cape Porpoise, The Ramp oozes charm with its vintage sports memorabilia and wood planked ceiling and floors. The lobster is so fresh that you can reach out the window and basically touch the trap it was caught in. I always default to ordering the lobster roll because it's hands down the best around—and a margarita or two doesn’t hurt! 77 Pier Rd, Kennebunkport; pier77restaurant.com.