Aida Mollenkamp's Los Angeles Food Stops

The Los Angeles chef and television personality shares her favorite culinary haunts.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Spice Station

“I go to this Silverlake shop for its fantastic spices and blends like charmoula, red za’atar and five-spice powder.” 3819 W. Sunset Blvd.; spicestationsilverlake.com.

Advertisement
2 of 5

Bar Keeper

“Aside from flea markets and Goodwill stores, this is my go-to place for barware. It also has a fabulous assortment of hard-to-find liquors.” 3910 W. Sunset Blvd.; barkeepersilverlake.com.

3 of 5

The Cheese Store

“For parties, I’ll have the store customize a great platter with cheese, preserves and meats.” 3926-28 W. Sunset Blvd.; cheesestoresl.com.

Advertisement
4 of 5

M Café

“When I want to eat something healthy, I get one of its macrobiotic salads or wraps.” 7119 Melrose Ave.; mcafedechaya.com.

Advertisement
5 of 5

Neveux Artisan Creamery

“My favorite scoops are the cardamom crème fraîche and the cinnamon-date tahini.” 7407 1/2 Melrose Ave.; neveuxartisancreamery.com.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up