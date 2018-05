The Florist: Holly Flora, Los Angeles

Flowers Peonies, lilacs and irises look even more vivid when combined with bright green herbs like mint and basil.

Wine 2007 Hugel Gewürztraminer ($22). Gewürztraminer from Alsace is a full-bodied white with a rich lychee aroma and juicy pear flavor.

Food Spicy Thai curry noodles go well with the fruity sweetness in Gewürztraminer.

Photo by Alex De Cordoba / Courtesy of Hugel