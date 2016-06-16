9 Great American Steak Houses

Meat expert Josh Ozersky offers his shortlist of great steak houses in the U.S.
No steak house is more elegant, or has better food overall. porterhousenewyork.com
Expensive, douchey, and very, very good. www.wolfgangpuck.com
Brand-new but old school, this instant classic sears a little hard for me but the beef is extraordinary. www.minettatavernny.com
Probably about the best beef in a big restaurant in the US. And is it big—like eating in an airplane hangar. www.carnevino.com
A rare old-time meat mecca that lives up to the rep. www.bernssteakhouse.com
The beef isn’t quite on the level of some of these other restaurants, but this is a rare case where skill and originality compensate. americancutsteakhouse.com
Top-tier beef and the dry, dry-aging room to make it great. www.davidburkesprimehouse.com
Bryan Voltaggio starts with a great steak and then makes it better by sous viding it in beef tallow for hours and hours. I don’t approve in theory, but damn! Is this steak great. www.voltrange.com
Another instant classic, thanks to the culinary culture of the nation’s best restaurant city, and sourcing entirely from Brandt, Creekstone and Imperial Stock Ranch Wagyu. www.laurelhurstmarket.com