9 Apple Varieties You Need to Know

After the very first American apple, the Roxbury Russet, appeared outside Boston around 1630, there grew to be an estimated 7,098 varieties of the fruit available in United States. Over the years, however, many have gone out of fashion or been almost lost. In his new book, "Apples of Uncommon Character," writer Rowan Jacobsen rediscovers our country’s apple diversity: He personally tasted 500 varieties of the fruit to see what all of us have been missing (a lot, apparently). —Yaran Noti

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Hidden Rose

Pink-fleshed, it tastes like berries.

Apples of Uncommon Character: Heirlooms, Modern Classics, and Little-Known Wonders

Advertisement
2 of 9

Cox’s Orange Pippin

Born in England in 1825 and generally considered the best-tasting apple ever, with citrus and pineapple notes.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Chestnut Crabapple

It’s small, incredibly crisp, caramel-y and sweet—like a graham cracker with a touch of lemon.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Esopus Spitzenberg

Very sweet and very tart, it carries a powerful one-two punch. It was Thomas Jefferson’s favorite.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Golden Russet

Classic example of a russet, with brown, sandpapery skin, it is very firm and has a nutty flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

GoldRush

Amazingly firm, with lots of acid, making it perfect for pie.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Black Oxford

It looks like a plum—small and purple—and has a unique, spiced-pear flavor. There is a Black Oxford tree in Hallowell, Maine, that is 215 years old.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Calville Blanc

Ribbed like a quince, it is very firm and very tart and considered the best tarte Tatin apple in Normandy.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Pixie Crunch

Like a pint-size Honeycrisp, it is half the size and twice as sweet.

Apples of Uncommon Character: Heirlooms, Modern Classics, and Little-Known Wonders

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up