“Loving pigs is not something you necessarily see in your future,” deadpans Sather Duke. Less than a decade ago, he was living in Brooklyn and designing Shaker-inspired furniture with his wife, Ruby. When they relocated with their infant to a rambling old house in New York’s Hudson Valley, they bought four pigs to raise for themselves and friends. Ruby, who used to bartend at Diner in Brooklyn, figured she’d sell any extra pork to her former boss. But the meat was so good (the pigs roam free and eat excess whey from a nearby dairy farm) that word spread. Five years later, the couple sell their pork to New York City restaurants like Blue Hill and Gramercy Tavern, and their vegetables at nearby greenmarkets. They are also building a Kickstarter-funded charcuterie kitchen and studio on their property. By next year, they’ll be organizing harvest tours of local farms. Meanwhile, they are still making furniture; and under the name Hivemindesign, they helped design the Back Forty West restaurant in Manhattan. “We approach farming the same way we do designing,” Ruby says. “We take great raw materials and make the best products we can.”—Gisela Williams

111 County Route 34; ravenandboar.com