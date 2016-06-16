7 Must-Visit Old-School London Restaurants

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, used to meet Edwina Mountbatton, wife of the last Viceroy of India, for very friendly meals at the India Club. They are rumored to have been lovers. It sits almost next door to Simpson's-in-the-Strand. The two restaurants may be a world away in price, but they share a similar grandeur. As long as they sit in the Strand, London will still be in touch with its culinary roots. Last January, however, management at the Savoy Hotel, which owns the Simpson's building, announced that it was looking for a new tenant to open a more modern restaurant. It seems that over 150 years of history will soon be coming to an end. At the moment Simpson's is still there, but the staff don't know for how long. Go before it's too late. I heartily recommend the steak and kidney pudding. simpsonsinthestrand.co.uk