Elizabeth Karmel grew up eating pulled pork in North Carolina. Now the creator of the consulting company Girls at the Grill and a competitor on the Swine and Dine BBQ circuit team, she has just published her first book, Taming the Flame: Secrets for Hot-and-Quick Grilling and Low-and-Slow BBQ. In it, she explains the benefits of grilling fish on a wood plank (this method prevents scorching and sticking) and shares her recipe for salmon in a fragrant blend of juniper berries and pink peppercorns.