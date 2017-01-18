30-Minute Desserts

Ten decadent desserts that are ready to eat in 30 minutes or less.

1 of 10

Gianduja Mousse

As if the chocolate-hazelnut spread gianduja isn't delicious enough straight off the spoon, Grace Parisi folds in whipped cream and crème fraîche to create a truly decadent (and ridiculously easy) mousse. For a super easy ice cream sandwich, spoon the mousse between chocolate wafers and freeze overnight.

2 of 10

Caramelized-Pineapple Baked Alaskas

Baked Alaska is a layer of cake covered with ice cream and meringue and broiled. In this version, Grace Parisi skips the cake: Instead, she tops ice cream (preferably coconut) with pineapple chunks that have been sautéed with store-bought dulce de leche, then spoons a quick meringue over the fruit and broils until golden.

3 of 10

Plum-and-Honey Sabayon Gratins

If you don't have Moscato on hand, any honey-inflected dessert wine will do, such as Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise or a late-harvest Riesling.

4 of 10

Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding

This gooey bread pudding made with caramel-like dulce de leche from Latin America is so much more than the sum of its five parts. To add even more flavor, throw in a handful of fresh or frozen raspberries or blueberries before baking.

5 of 10

Mascarpone-Stuffed Dates

A dusting of unsweetened cocoa adds an appealing bitterness to this simple one-bite dessert.

6 of 10

Souffléed Apple Pancake

These apple-studded pancakes would make a wonderful breakfast or dessert.

7 of 10

Double-Chocolate Pudding

This recipe from the late, great cookbook author Richard Sax has everything one could ask for in a chocolate pudding—an intense flavor and a silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in. For the best possible pudding, use top-quality cocoa powder and chocolate.

8 of 10

Pan-Seared Apricots and Figs with Honey and Lavender

Alain Coumont's simple dessert delivers a lot of flavor without a lot of work. It's also delicious with crème fraîche or vanilla ice cream.

9 of 10

Best-Ever Banana Splits

What makes these banana splits so good is the insanely fudgy chocolate sauce coupled with the light, crunchy almond topping.

10 of 10

Warm Chocolate Cakes with Mascarpone Cream

In his riff on Black Forest cake, Hosea Rosenberg tops individual cakes with mascarpone cream instead of whipped cream and luscious brandied cherries instead of jarred.

