30-Minute Desserts

As if the chocolate-hazelnut spread gianduja isn't delicious enough straight off the spoon, Grace Parisi folds in whipped cream and crème fraîche to create a truly decadent (and ridiculously easy) mousse. For a super easy ice cream sandwich, spoon the mousse between chocolate wafers and freeze overnight.
Baked Alaska is a layer of cake covered with ice cream and meringue and broiled. In this version, Grace Parisi skips the cake: Instead, she tops ice cream (preferably coconut) with pineapple chunks that have been sautéed with store-bought dulce de leche, then spoons a quick meringue over the fruit and broils until golden.
This gooey bread pudding made with caramel-like dulce de leche from Latin America is so much more than the sum of its five parts. To add even more flavor, throw in a handful of fresh or frozen raspberries or blueberries before baking.
This recipe from the late, great cookbook author Richard Sax has everything one could ask for in a chocolate pudding—an intense flavor and a silky texture that's still firm enough to stand a spoon in. For the best possible pudding, use top-quality cocoa powder and chocolate.