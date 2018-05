San Francisco: When Gabriela Cámara opened her acclaimed restaurant Contramar in Mexico City, she broke a few rules. “Nobody was serving ceviches or tostadas in an elegant environment,” she says proudly. “That was food you would eat in a market or at a beach shack.” Now the star chef has brought her sensational Mexican cooking to the Bay Area. At Cala, the menu is predominantly seafood, prepared with local ingredients: “I made a point of not bringing many products from home,” Cámara says. Once again, she’s doing unconventional things, making tamales with sea urchin and charred habanero-leek relish, trout tostadas with fried leeks, and abalone-and-oyster aguachile (ceviche) with sea beans. Cámara is also shaking things up outside the kitchen by hiring nonviolent felons. “They get out of jail, and they can’t find jobs,” she notes. “And there’s a serious staffing issue in the Bay Area.” If you need another reason to love what Cámara is doing, walk to the alley behind Cala and grab one of the outstanding tacos she sells from a counter on weekdays; with luck she’ll be serving the stewed pork with orange. 149 Fell St.; calarestaurant.com