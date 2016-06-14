2013 Cocktail Trends

“You’ll start to see all of the tools that have become the fetish items for bartenders at home: long Trident spoons and Japanese-style jiggers and elegant cut-glass Yarai mixing glasses.” —Eben Freeman; The Butterfly, New York

“Yarai mixing glasses. Cocktail Kingdom sold out of them this year. Umami Mart sold out of them. If you want to impress your friends, get a Yarai.” —Brian Means; Fifth Floor, San Francisco