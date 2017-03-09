2010 James Beard Foundation Award Winners

Salt Cod Croquettes

Outstanding Restaurant Award: Daniel; chef/owner: F&W Best New Chef 1988 Daniel Boulud

Known as bolinhos in Portuguese ("little cakes"), these croquettes are Daniel Boulud's take on a classic Brazilian bar food. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, with plump chunks of salt cod, they are a terrific match for zippy caipirinhas.

Lemony Chickpea Salad

Outstanding Chef Award: F&W Best New Chef 1991 Tom Colicchio, Craft, New York City

Serve Colicchio's fresh-tasting chickpea salad with warm, soft pita bread to soak up the olive oil dressing.

Roasted Chicken with Garlic-Thyme Butter

Outstanding Service Award: Alinea; chef/owner: F&W Best New Chef 2002 Grant Achatz

To give the bird extra flavor, Achatz rubs garlicky butter under the breast skin and packs the cavity with more garlic, plus thyme sprigs and lemon quarters. After the chicken is cooked, he uses the juices to make an intensely flavored sauce that's delicious with the bird and the hearty pierogies that go with it.

Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream

Best Chef: New York City: F&W Best New Chef 2005 Daniel Humm, Eleven Madison Park, New York City

Humm tops his wonderful sweet pea soup with morel cream that's been frothed with an immersion blender. The recipe here simply calls for swirling the cream into the soup. Indeed, the cream is so intensely mushroomy, you may be tempted to eat it on its own.

Tangy Roasted Chicken Thighs with Artichoke Panzanella

Best Chef: Great Lakes: F&W Best New Chef 2008

Herb-and-Spice Lamb Chops with Minted Asparagus

Best Chef: Northwest: F&W Best New Chef 2006 Jason Wilson, Crush, Seattle

After Wilson marinates the lamb in an oil scented with marjoram, cumin and fennel seed, he grills the meat until slightly crusty, then serves it with asparagus drizzled with mint vinaigrette.

