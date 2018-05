With a fleet of smaller ships, Seabourn stops in places that larger vessels can't, like Ho Chi Minh City and Antarctica. This feeling of privileged access also extends to the food on board with The Grill by Thomas Keller, the renowned chef behind Napa's The French Laundry. The Grill, which is open to all guests at no additional charge, just launched on the Seabourn Quest, and will roll out on all the cruise line's ships. Seabourn's chefs train with Keller's team at his research kitchen in California, learning signature techniques and dishes as well as Keller's famously exacting standards. Seven-night trips from $3,499; seabourn.com.