SPAIN: When my wife Gabi [Quiñónez Denton] and I got married in 2010, we decided to keep the wedding small so that we could spend our money the right way: eating our way through Europe. In Spain, I ate a meal that changed my life. During a lunchtime tasting menu at Asador Extebarri, I became so happy and excited about what I was eating that I felt like I was tripping on a hallucinogen. Everything we ate was familiar, yet tasted as I had never exeperienced it before. The simplicity of the food, combined with exceptional grilling techniques, blew us away. Everything was extremely fresh. I lost my mind when I ate the fatty area behind the head of their prawns! It tasted like foie gras of the sea. The slight smoke in the butter that was served with bread, the grill-warmed caviar, the delicate smoked milk ice cream... Who does that?!?! All game changers for us! I knew then that Ox, the grill focused restaurant Gabi and I were about to open, was going to be the best decision I would make in my life—besides marrying Gabi.