100 Restaurants Worth a Pilgrimage: Africa & the Middle East

Seats at the chef’s counter go fast at this Mediterranean bistro, located two blocks from the Machane Yehuda market. The restaurant’s three chefs—Asaf Granit, Yossi Elad and Uri Navon—plan each day’s menu based on the market’s offerings. 2eat.co.il
A dance club vibe belies the fantastic Middle Eastern cooking by chef Meir Adoni, of the high-end Catit. Adoni serves casual offerings like milk-fed lamb souvlaki with pickled lemons and also pays homage to classic Jewish cooking with decidedly nonkosher ingredients such as pork belly. mizlala.co.il
3 of 6
Istanbul: Nar Lokantasi
Located on the fifth floor of a luxury shopping center not far from the Grand Bazaar, the traditional Turkish restaurant’s Anatolian menu changes weekly or even daily, depending on the ingredients available. One specialty is pide, a boat-shaped pizza baked in a wood-fired oven. narlokantasi.com
Advertisement
4 of 6
Beirut, Lebanon: Abou Hassan
Traditional Lebanese mezze and grilled specialties make this tiny restaurant a favorite with both locals and visitors to Beirut. The house-made arak, a licorice-flavored Lebanese spirit, is a must-try drink in the evenings.
Advertisement
5 of 6
Dakar, Senegal: Lagon 1
The oceanfront Hotel Le Lagon has been a magnet for visiting royalty and celebrities since 1956. Its nautical-themed pier restaurant serves impeccably fresh seafood and tropical cocktails. lelagondakar.com
Advertisement
6 of 6
Stellenbosch, South Africa: Babel
Babylonstoren, a farm manor dating back to the late 17th century, is home to this restaurant, which sources its produce from the surrounding acres. Guests can stay in beautiful cottages adjacent to the many gardens. babylonstoren.com
You May Like
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.