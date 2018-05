A summer staple from the coastal town of Antakya, this light stew is a favorite of Musa Dagdeviren’s wife, Zeynep, who was born there. To keep the textures and flavors of the vegetables distinct, Musa layers the eggplant in a pot with tomatoes, lentils, chopped onions and garlic, then slowly cooks it, covered, without stirring. The stew is best when made ahead and allowed to mellow for at least a few hours.