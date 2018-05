Until recently, the only way to have the fried chicken and biscuits at this counter spot in Little Italy was to order them in picnic baskets (complete with plates and tablecloths) you could take to the park across the street. But now there’s a place to eat inside, thanks to co-owner Nicole Turcotte’s dad. Recently in Montreal on a five-day vacation, he took it upon himself to turn the unused staff room next door into a dining room. 6704 Rue Clark; dinettetriplecrown.com.