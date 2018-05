Heather and Josh Keeler’s restaurant is the ideal neighborhood spot. Come in the morning for scrapple-and-egg sandwiches and great local coffee; drop by in the afternoon to refill a growler of beer and pick up some artisanal salumi; head there at night for Josh’s inventive cooking. He pairs beets with homemade dukka (an Egyptian herb, nut and spice mixture) and Carolina rabbit with spaetzle: The ingredients are Southern, but the influences are global. twoboroughslarder.com.—DG