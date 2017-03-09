10-Minute Thanksgiving Recipes

From a lemony broccoli salad to chocolate mousse with Nutella, here are incredible 10-minute Thanksgiving recipes.

Mushroom Salad with Mint

Mushrooms are packed with minerals like selenium that have been shown to guard against some cancers. Here they’re drizzled with lemon juice in a salad Joe Bastianich calls “soulful but still filling.” He adds, “Raw mushrooms are a great conduit for good olive oil.”

Smoked Mozzarella Spread with Flatbread Crackers

F&W’s Marcia Kiesel likes to whiz smoked mozzarella in the food processor with sun-dried tomato pesto and olive oil.

Cranberry Vinaigrette

Thanksgiving Make-Ahead Tip: The cranberry vinaigrette can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Serve it with a salad of arugula, endives, diced apples, crumbled farmer cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Fromage Fort

Fromage fort is the ultimate way of using leftover cheese. Jacques Pépin’s father used to combine pieces of Camembert, Brie, Swiss, blue cheese and goat cheese together with his mother's leek broth, some white wine and crushed garlic. These ingredients marinated in a cold cellar for a week to a week-and-a-half (he liked it really strong). Now Pépin's wife, Gloria, makes a milder version in a food processor that takes only seconds. It is delicious with crackers or melted onto toasts. It also freezes well.

Steve McQueen

“I know that apples and ginger go well together, but my wife makes a ginger-and-orange doughnut that is nothing short of exquisite, so I combined the three flavors for this mocktail,” Jonny Raglin says.

Lemony Broccoli Salad

This broccoli dish gets flavor from a knockout vinaigrette: olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, lemon zest and shallot come together as a tangy, delicious dressing.

Gianduja Mousse

As if the chocolate-hazelnut spread gianduja isn’t delicious enough straight off the spoon, Grace Parisi has folded in whipped cream and crème fraîche to create a truly decadent (and ridiculously easy) mousse.

