10 Best Food and Drink Pairings in Boston

The Boston chefs' wine-pairing rule: When in doubt, order Lambrusco—Ken Oringer, Jamie Bissonette
Pork Belly & Loire White
Alden & Harlow
We love Loire Valley wines, like the 2009 Nicolas Joly Les Vieux Clos Savennières, paired with kumquat pork belly (the chef buys pigs from the same farm we do). aldenandharlow.com.
Oysters & Chenin Blanc
Row 34
Sparkling Chenin Blanc is a rarity. We order the superdry NV Domaine de la Taille aux Loups at this new oyster bar from the Island Creek folks. row34.com.
Steak & Merlot
Grill 23 & Bar
This steak house is so old-school, it makes you want to order a steak and a big red. If you poke through the list, you can find interesting stuff, like Brunellos with some age on them or the exquisite 2007 Kathryn Kennedy Lateral from California. grill23.com.
Suckling Pig & White Burgundy
Troquet
When he opened Troquet in 2001, Chris Campbell changed the Boston wine scene. He charges about $10 above retail for any bottle, so you can get a 1995 J.-F. Coche-Dury Meursault for $179. Pretty much every wine goes with the roast suckling pig. troquetboston.com.
Fluke Crudo & Lambrusco
Sarma
This offshoot of Oleana has a fun bar scene, and chef Cassie Pluma makes spicy snacks: fluke with fennel-spiked charmoula, date-molasses jerky. A dry wine works with those big flavors: NV Fondo Bozzole Incantabiss Lambrusco Mantovano. sarmarestaurant.com.
Shrimp & Slovenian Rosé
Island Creek Oyster Bar
A server has to disgorge each bottle of sparkling 2005 Puro, meaning open it upside down and underwater. It's such a pain, but so cool to watch. While the minerality in the wine goes with oysters, it's even better with shrimp. islandcreekoysterbar.com.
Sausage & Ligurian Red
Belly
Liz Vilardi and Nick Zappia have made Cambridge a wine destination. At their wine bar, we get chorizo and a bottle of the delicately aromatic 2012 Bruna Rossese Riviera Ligure di Ponente. bellywinebar.com.
Stuffed Clams & Basque White
Puritan & Company
Chef Will Gilson's family was on the Mayflower, so he knows New England flavors. His briny, buttery, lemony stuffed clams need the lean 2012 Ameztoi Getariako Txakolina. puritancambridge.com.
Lamb Ribs & Saison
The Kirkland Tap & Trotter
There's a great beer selection at Tony Maws's neighborhood joint. Harpoon's awesome 100 Barrel Series Saison Various is wicked good with lamb ribs in vadouvan, a curry-like spice blend that includes fried shallots. kirklandtapandtrotter.com.
Grinder & Lambrusco
Coppa
At the end of a shift, we open NV Villa di Corlo Lambrusco. That, or a Miller High Life pony, and an Italian grinder: nothing better. coppaboston.com.
Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette own Coppa and Toro in Boston, and New York City's new Toro branch.
