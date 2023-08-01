You Could Earn $110K as a 'Pizza Influencer'

And that's not including the weekly pizza stipend.

Published on August 1, 2023
A pepperoni and cheese pizza with a calzone and fries
Photo:

Wirestock / Getty Images

Slice, the delivery app for independent pizzerias, has over three dozen job openings posted on its website, and it’s currently looking for customer support reps, senior iOS engineers, and a sales manager. The company is also trying to find the right candidate to join its Marketing team, because it would really like to hire a Pizza Influencer.

That’s not a joke: Slice is currently accepting applications for a Pizza Influencer, who will create TikTok videos, Instagram Reels, and other social media content that “celebrates pizza, pizzeria owners, and pizza eaters alike.” The Influencer is also expected to increase the company’s social media following, conduct on-camera interviews with pizzeria owners, and build relationships with other food influencers for Slice-related collaborations.

“You will be the ‘face’ of the company across TikTok and Instagram, so we’re looking for a creative, entrepreneurial content creator who wants to build their own social profile alongside Slice,” the job listing explains. This full-time job also comes with some significant perks, including flexible time off; medical, vision and dental insurance; a 401K; and a $25 per week pizza stipend. Oh yeah, and the listed salary range for this position is between $85,000 and $110,000 annually.

Slice says that its preferred candidate will have at least three years of experience in creating video content, and they need to be comfortable on camera and while conducting interviews. A “lifetime of pizza-eating experience” is also recommended. “You must love pizza!” the listing reads. The company says that it would prefer for its Pizza Influencer to be based in New York City, but that it would consider applicants from other major U.S. cities.

Would-be Pizza Influencers can apply for the job through Slice’s own job posting or on LinkedIn. The company expects that the hiring process could take one to two weeks to complete, and will include a completed application with a video resume; introductory meetings with a recruiter, the company’s Vice-President of Marketing, and vice-president of Brand and Creative; and a 45-minute presentation and a mock creative pitch.

On the bright side, if you get the job, you can celebrate with pizza. And if you don’t get the job, you can commiserate with pizza. If you don’t even apply for the job, you… yeah, you know where this is going.

