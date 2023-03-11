I Finally Found Containers That Keep My Salad Dressing from Spilling Everywhere—and a Set of 4 Is Just $7

There was a time where I'd open up my bag to enjoy my lunch, only to be met with oil residue all over my containers, little bits of oregano spread everywhere, and a staggering scent of vinegar wafting into my face.

It was all thanks to the containers I’d used in the past to pack my salad dressing. With the promise of being leak-proof, I’d packed my lunch away countless times only to find the opposite. Then, I found these containers at Amazon. Not only have they never leaked, but they’re the perfect size, lightweight, and affordable at just $7 a set.

To buy: Sistema 4-Piece Salad Dressing and Condiment Containers with Lids Set, $7 (originally $11) at amazon.com



These tiny containers are just over an ounce each, which I found to be the perfect size for packing away my homemade dressing, along with any condiments like ketchup, barbeque sauce, sriracha mayo, hummus, or even peanut butter or chocolate hazelnut spread for other meals. I find they work so much better than my old containers because of their ability to keep even the most fluid dressings secure, all without being too big or heavy.

They’re made with BPA-free plastic that keeps them light, plus the different colored tops have a locked-in seal that clicks in once you twist them on. Though I tend to nestle them right into my salad container, I’ve never experienced a leak even on the days when they’re free-standing in my bag and rattling around. And when they’re not in use, I can stack them on top of one another easily for storage.

They’re also a breeze to clean. Since I use them often, I tend to wash them by hand, but when they need a deeper clean I pop them right into the top rack of my dishwasher. And, if you brought a sauce to work that needs to be heated up, you can pop these right into the microwave, you’ll just want to do it without the lid.

It’s not just me that loves them, either, since they’ve raked up 13,000 five star ratings on Amazon, since they’re leak proof, the perfect size, and easy to clean. “I use these daily, they are the perfect size for salad dressing and they don't leak,” one shopper wrote. “Whether you need ranch or hummus for dipping your vegetables, or a little salad dressing for your midday leafy greens, these containers are the best,” a second person wrote, adding that they’re the perfect size, and despite packing them with their 6-year olds lunches and taking them on-the-go for work, they’ve never experienced a leak, either.

"They don't spill, they're the perfect size, and they're easy to clean. I also like that they came with a few different colored lids,” another reviewer noted. Others say they’re easy to clean with a little dish soap and water, or in their dishwashers.

From dressings, to sauces, dips, and more — these containers are worth grabbing for a leak proof, lightweight option. They’ll surely be packed away in my next lunch bag, and I know I won’t be opening up my bag to the same mess I had in the past.

At the time of publishing, the price was $7.